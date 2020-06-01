Woman attacked, punched, robbed during attempted sexual assault, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A man attacked a Madison woman on the city’s west side Friday night, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 29-year-old woman was punched and robbed during an attempted sexual assault in the 7700 block of Radcliffe Drive at about 10:45 p.m.

According to the report, the woman told police that a man wearing a ski mask grabbed her from behind while she was walking and pulled her into a dimly lit area.

Police said the man claimed to have a gun and threatened to kill the victim. He took her money, and was attempting a sexual assault when cars drove into the area. The woman yelled for help. The man punched her in the face but she was able to run away.

Police said the assailant was described as black, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, heavy around the middle, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baggy dark jeans.

A police K-9 was brought to the scene but no suspect was found, according to the report.

