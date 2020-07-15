Woman attacked in Woodman’s parking lot says suspect used racial slurs toward her during attack

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

David Lythjohan

MADISON, Wis. — The woman who was attacked in a Woodman’s parking lot on Thursday told a detective that the suspect used racial slurs toward her and one of her children during the attack.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the woman said 65-year-old David G. Lythjohan also hit one of the her children during the assault.

The victim told police that Lythjohan opened her car door and struck her in the face after banging on her car window in a Woodman’s parking lot on Milwaukee Street Thursday evening.

A recent online petition, which has nearly 5,700 signatures, is calling for Lythjohan to be charged with a hate crime.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments