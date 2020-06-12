Woman assaulted before man steals her car Thursday night

Madison police say a woman was assaulted by a man before he demanded her car keys and drove away

MADISON, Wis — A woman was assaulted by a man before he demanded her car keys and drove away.

Madison police responded to Thompson Drive near the interstate just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told officers the woman had just gotten home and was walking to her door when the man punched her several times.

The suspect reportedly took the keys and stole the vehicle.

The man hasn’t been identified and no arrests have been made.

