Woman arrested on suspicion of stealing nearly $4K worth of clothing from JCPenney
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a woman Wednesday evening after she allegedly stole nearly $4,000 worth of clothing from a nearby JCPenney.
Officers stopped 27-year-old Kishuna McBlackwell near East Towne Mall. McBlackwell was reportedly pushing a shopping cart filled with the stolen clothing.
A store manager told police the stolen merchandise was worth nearly $4,000.
McBlackwell was arrested on suspicion of retail theft and bail jumping.
