Woman arrested on suspicion of stealing nearly $4K worth of clothing from JCPenney

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a woman Wednesday evening after she allegedly stole nearly $4,000 worth of clothing from a nearby JCPenney.

Officers stopped 27-year-old Kishuna McBlackwell near East Towne Mall. McBlackwell was reportedly pushing a shopping cart filled with the stolen clothing.

A store manager told police the stolen merchandise was worth nearly $4,000.

McBlackwell was arrested on suspicion of retail theft and bail jumping.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments