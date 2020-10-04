Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, two minors in the vehicle

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Lillie Ann Nava, 36, was arrested on Sunday by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

This is Nava’s first offense. She was arrested on I-94 near the City of Lake Mills at 3:46 a.m.

Nava was caught by a trooper for traveling 88 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver displaying signs of intoxication.

The driver performed a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test before being transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw. Nava was then booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.