Woman arrested on suspicion of 3rd offense OWI in Baraboo

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BARABOO, Wis. — A Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a woman Sunday night on suspicion of a third-offense OWI after the deputy spotted her driving nearly double the posted speed limit on South Boulevard.

Officials said the woman was driving a 2014 Lexus SUV when the deputy made contact with her. During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed signs of impairment and subsequently conducted a field sobriety test.

The driver, 49-year-old Tamra Waterman, was then arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI.

