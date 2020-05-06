Woman arrested on drug charges following Dodgeville traffic stop

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A deputy with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman on multiple drug charges Tuesday following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Johns Street and East Madison Street.

Miranda Magnuson, 24, was arrested for second-offense OWI, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, felony bail jumping and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Magnuson was taken to the Iowa County Jail and booked on the charges.

