Dane Co. DA requests release for woman arrested in connection with homicide, says she likely acted in self-defense

News 3 Now had originally identified the 22-year-old who was arrested in connection with the homicide, but has since removed her name because she is not facing any charges as of July 3.

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County District Attorney is requesting that the woman who allegedly shot and killed a man Wednesday be released from jail without charges because she was likely acting in self defense.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement that the investigation so far indicates that the 22-year-old woman was acting in self defense when she shot and killed the 25-year-old man.

Ozanne said available evidence, including evidence of prior domestic violence, led to his call for her release.

“This is not a final decision on whether she will face charges but I believe this is the correct decision at this time,” Ozanne said.

Law enforcement officials’ initial investigation revealed that the woman was inside of her vehicle when her ex-boyfriend tried to break into the car, knowing that she was inside.

The woman told police she had recently broken up with the man. She said the man saw her driving Wednesday and started following her car. When she pulled into a parking lot on East Bluff, her ex-boyfriend reportedly got out of his car and the two of them exchanged words. When the man allegedly tried getting into her car, she shot him.

The man ended up in the car he was originally riding in, and the driver of that vehicle eventually stopped in the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue to ask firefighters for medical help. The man was found dead in the passenger seat.

A friend of the woman’s reportedly told her to go back to the scene to share her side of the story.

