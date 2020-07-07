Woman arrested in connection with convenience store robbery, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a woman Monday night after she allegedly threatened to shoot someone during a robbery at Capitol Petro on North Sherman Avenue.

The woman reportedly claimed to have a gun and threatened to beat up customers while saying, “I’m robbing this place, I’ll shoot you!”

According to an incident report, the victim saw 34-year-old Evelyn N. Stalling run through the store while knocking things off shelves, tipping over displays and putting merchandise into a bag.

The victim told police that Stalling at one point tried to take a case of beer form a customer, but failed.

Responding officers found Stalling in the area shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Officers said they saw food and other merchandise scattered throughout the store after the robbery.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments