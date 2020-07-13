Woman arrested for 4th offense OWI after throwing bottles, creating disturbance in Mendota County Park

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department arrested 66-year-old Stephanie Adams Sunday at 11:04 p.m. on Century Ave. at County Highway Q on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs fourth offense.

A release said a park ranger at Mendota County Park reported that an intoxicated woman was creating a disturbance and throwing bottles.

A Middleton officer saw Adams driving a vehicle matching the description of the ranger, the release said. Adams was seen weaving in and out of her lane on Century Avenue.

After stopping Adams, police said the officers smelled intoxicants and saw empty malt liquor bottles in the car.

Adams told officers that she took prescription medication in addition to the alcohol, according to the release.

Adams performed field sobriety tests and then arrested for OWI, the release said. She also provided a blood sample.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments