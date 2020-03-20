Woman arrested claims she bought stolen vehicle but was ‘too high’ to remember seller

File photo WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — An SUV was stolen during a burglary on Marathon Drive on March 13.

It was recovered in the 500 block of Northport Drive in Madison Thursday night.

Officers saw the vacant stolen vehicle and began to watch it to see if anyone would come back to it.

Two women returned to the vehicle.

Police said Jenaya Smith, 19, had the keys to the vehicle.

She claimed she bought the vehicle but was “too high at the time to remember who the seller was.”

Smith was arrested and could face charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and felony bail jumping.

