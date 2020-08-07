Woman arrested after traffic stop lead to seizure of meth, firearms, cash

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Angel F. Williams, 48, of Reedsburg, was arrested on suspicion of numerous drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday at 10:44 a.m. in the 1700 block of Viking Drive.

A release said Reedsburg Police K-9 Xena was used on the vehicle after Williams was stopped. Officers found methamphetamine and drug-related items, two firearms and more than $3,000 in cash during a search of the vehicle.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said. She was also cited for operating after registration suspension.

