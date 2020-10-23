Woman arrested after traffic complaint about vehicle traveling over roadway

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

SPRING GROVE, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Thursday at 3:11 p.m. to the W900 block of Wisconsin State Trunk Highway System 11 in town of Spring Grove after a traffic complaint.

According to a release, the traffic complaint was about a vehicle traveling all over the roadway.

The release said deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Kimberly J. Love, 54, of Brodhead, was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence – 3rd offense. She was also cited for unsafe lane deviation.

Love was taken to Green County Jail and was later released after posting bond.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.