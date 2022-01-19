Woman arrested after struggle, deputies reportedly find body in vehicle

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun towards deputies Monday. Investigators then found a dead body in a vehicle she reportedly traveled in.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the 28-year-old Hartland resident was asking people for money and a ride at the BP gas station at 281 W. Main Street in Cambridge.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When deputies approached her, she allegedly displayed a handgun and refused to follow commands. A taser was used to subdue the woman but it did not work. Deputies were eventually able to disarm and arrest her.

Investigators searched a vehicle that she had reportedly traveled in, which was found at a Piggly Wiggly on Jefferson Street. Officials said they found a dead body inside the vehicle. According to officials, the death is believed to have occurred at a different location.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the death investigation.

The woman faces charges of recklessly endangering safety, resisting while armed, disorderly conduct while armed, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Dane County officials said any charges related to the death will be filed in Milwaukee County.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in Dane County court. She is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.