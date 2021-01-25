Woman arrested after allegedly stealing $400 in merchandise from East Towne Mall

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’ve arrested a woman who allegedly stole more than $400 in merchandise from East Towne Mall.

Officers were called to the mall at 10:38 a.m. Sunday after a store manager reported the theft. 19-year-old Cassandra C. Beecher was found hiding in trees nearby and arrested.

She is facing tentative charges of retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and 11 counts of bail jumping. She’s currently in the Dane County Jail.

