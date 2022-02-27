Woman arrested after allegedly leading deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

by Kyle Jones

PORTAGE, Wis. — Deputies arrested a woman Saturday after she allegedly stole a vehicle and led officers on a chase through Portage.

Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the 31-year-old stole a vehicle from a business on Highway 16/51 in the Town of Pacific just after 2 p.m.

Investigators found the woman in Portage about 15 minutes later and tried to stop her. She allegedly failed to yield and a chase ensued.

Officials said the woman ran multiple stop signs, including ones where pedestrians were present. The chase lasted about 5 minutes, ending when she drove off the road near East Mullett Street and Superior Street.

Deputies pinned the vehicle, but she allegedly refused to cooperate. Officials said she allegedly used the stolen vehicle to try and push a Columbia County squad car out of her way. Deputies removed her from the stolen vehicle and arrested her.

An investigation reportedly shows that the woman crashed her own car near Highways 16 and 51 earlier Saturday. Officials said she walked to a nearby neighborhood to find a phone to use, and when she couldn’t she allegedly stole the car used in the chase.

News 3 Now is not naming the woman at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. She is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail.

She faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing/eluding, recklessly endangering safety, resisting/obstructing an officer, operating while intoxicated-2nd offense, operating after revocation, failure to install an IID, and bail jumping. She also had two warrants for her arrest out of Dane County.

The Portage Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted during the incident.

