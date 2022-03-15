Woman allegedly stabbed with screwdriver at tiny-house encampment

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after an alleged stabbing at the Dairy Drive tiny-house encampment.

Madison police said the incident occurred just before 4 a.m. The victim, a 29-year-old, reportedly walked to a nearby fire station. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman, allegedly used a screwdriver in the attack. She reportedly left the encampment before police arrived. The victim does not live at the encampment and was visiting a friend.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.