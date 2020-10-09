Woman admits to using heroin before driving stolen car, police arrest her on suspicion of 3rd-offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon on suspicion of third offense OWI after she admitted to shooting up heroin before getting in a stolen car to run errands.

Officers initially spotted the stolen vehicle, an Audi A4 that was stolen from a Hayes Road apartment earlier this week, traveling on South Butler Street around 4:50 p.m.

During a subsequent traffic stop, police made contact with with 42-year-old Jeana Corrado who told officers she borrowed the vehicle from a man named “Jimmy” who loaned her the car so she could run errands. Police said Corrado’s speech was slurred and her pupils were constricted.

Corrado admitted to using heroin within the past hour, according to an incident report. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers reportedly told her her license had already been revoked, and she replied by saying “I don’t care. I’m just going to keep driving.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.