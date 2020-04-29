Woman accused of helping 2 escaped inmates makes initial court appearance

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The woman accused of picking up two escaped inmates made her initial court appearance Wednesday.

Katherine Wooderick, 46, appeared in court through video conferencing. She faces two counts of escape as a party to a crime.

A kitchen worker at Columbia Correctional Institution has also been charged with helping the inmates escape.

Using surveillance footage, officials said they saw a white Scion IA picking up Thomas Deering and James Newman after a taxi cab dropped them off outside the Poynette Piggly Wiggly.

According to the criminal complaint, Wooderick’s boyfriend Derek Kramer is an inmate at the prison and lived in the same housing unit as Deering and Newman.

Wooderick told officials she leased the car from her son, who lives in Madison, but was the only person who drove it.

Officials said they found the same vehicle on Langdon St. one week after the inmates escaped. The complaint said “red stains that appeared to be blood stains” were found on the car seats.

A $10,000 signature bond has been set for Wooderick.

