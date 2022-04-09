Woman accused of embezzling nearly $400K pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. — A woman accused of embezzling nearly $400,000 from a local chemical manufacturing company pleaded guilty, Wisconsin Department of Revenue officials said Friday.

Jennifer Klika, 44, of DeForest pleaded guilty to two felony counts of filing fraudulent state income tax returns and felony theft from a business setting.

Klika’s job at the manufacturing company was to obtain permits to ship company products. This involved submitting requests to cover costs associated with said permits. Officials said she purchased money orders to pay these costs and allegedly used the remaining company funds to purchase her own personal money orders.

She allegedly bought over 1,000 fraudulent money orders totaling $390,474.87. The company reportedly discovered the theft after Klika left her job and permit costs dramatically decreased.

Klika allegedly did not report the embezzled income on her state tax returns. She also allegedly underpaid her income taxes in 2015 and 2016.

