Woman accused of setting man’s car on fire

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is accused of setting a car on fire after damaging it, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The car was parked along the 2000 block of Greenway Cross around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the release, a witness reported a woman armed with a baseball back broke out the vehicle’s windows before dousing it with gas and setting it on fire.

Another witness got the license plate of the woman’s car.

Police arrested Kelly S. Hayes, 34, on suspected arson and criminal damage to property charges. No mug shot was readily available of Hayes as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Hayes had a past relationship with a man who drives the car. The car is considered a total loss.

