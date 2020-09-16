Woman accused of attempted homicide in east Madison shooting

Randle

MADISON, Wis. — A woman is accused of attempted homicide in connection with a shooting that injured a man on Madison’s east side Monday night, authorities said.

The Madison Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Aaliyah C. Randle is facing charges of first-degree attempted homicide and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4700 block of Hayes Road at about 10 p.m. Monday after police received a report of someone shot. Police had found a suspect nearby and detained her that night, according to the report. The man was taken to an area hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, police said.

Randle is in Dane County Jail on the tentative charges, according to jail records. Police said Randle and the victim knew each other.

