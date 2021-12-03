Woman accused of attempted homicide after allegedly running over man and infant, Sun Prairie police say

by Matthew Clark

WISC-TV/Channel3000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. A man and a two-year-old child are recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an attempted homicide in Sun Prairie Thursday evening.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, it happened around 5:05 p.m. near the Walmart near O’Keffee Avenue and McCoy Road.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was arguing with a man.

When the man and a two-year-old child he was with began walking away, she allegedly hit them with her vehicle.

The man and child were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail and is facing two counts of attempted reckless homicide and one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

News 3 Now is not naming the woman at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in Dane County court.

The investigation is ongoing.

