Wolf hunt approved in Wisconsin as legal fight continues

Associated Press by Associated Press

Dawn Villella FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources officials pushed back Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, against Republican legislators seeking to implement a wolf season immediately, saying a hunt is already scheduled for November and they need time to gather input and set quotas.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board has voted unanimously to conduct a wolf hunt beginning next week with up to 200 animals to be harvested.

The vote came even as the state was asking an appeals court to stop the hunt by putting last week’s court order on hold.

The state Department of Natural Resources and the board, represented by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, filed the motion Friday in state appeals court.

Up to 4,000 permits were to be sold starting Tuesday for the hunt. The abbreviated wolf season would run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.