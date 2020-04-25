WMC releases ‘Back to Business’ proposal, details how certain businesses could reopen May 4

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce group has released its own proposal for reopening parts of the Wisconsin economy, called “Back to Business.”

Under the plan, businesses in Wisconsin would be given criteria for reopening determined by a metric created by the group. The metric would take into consideration the type of business, the businesses location, the number of positive test in the county the business is in and the capabilities of the healthcare system in the county the business is located.

Those with the WMC say this custom tailored plan would meet the needs of everyone while taking public health into consideration.

“We want people to go back to work,” said Executive Vice President Scott Manley. “We need people to go back to work, but we need to do it responsibly and we need to be able to manage the risks when people leave their homes and engage in our economy.”

Manley says under the “Back to Business” proposal, certain businesses could begin to open up as early as May 4th.

“We understand that people are frustrated,” Manley said. “People have been basically ordered to stay in their homes for going on a couple of months here now. We get it. We want to reopen as bad as everyone, we need to.”

Manley says restaurants reopening under the plan could be told to run at limited capacity, or while practicing social distancing, according to the plan. He says that under the plan, local county health departments would work directly with businesses to enforce these requirements.

Governor Evers responded to the plan, saying that while his staff appreciates the effort behind it, it’s inconsistent with the Badger Bounce Back plan in the fact that it doesn’t include increased testing. Evers said in a statement that “Wisconsin has not yet demonstrated a 14 day downward trajectory in positive tests and will not achieve that by May 4th.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments