Witness reports seeing someone fire shots out of car window, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A witness called 911 after noticing someone hanging out of a car window firing shots on Madison’s east side, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Police said several people reported hearing shots along the 2300 block of E. Mifflin Street around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers recovered a dozen shell casings, police said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage, police said.

Witnesses said the shooter was riding in a dark-colored Volkswagen, that appeared to be a small SUV or hatchback car, the release said.

