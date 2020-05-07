Witness reports man walking with gun, threatening people

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were called to Gammon Road on Wednesday night after a witness reported there was a man with a gun outside, according to an incident report from Madison police.

Officers said the man with a gun was threatening others and it was “getting bad.”

When officers arrived, there were about a dozen people in the driveway and a man was running from them despite being ordered to stop.

Police found a handgun under a deck but no one at the scene wanted to provide information to officers about what happened.

Officers said the weapon could not be connected to a suspect.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.