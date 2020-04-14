Police: Witness description helps police track down hit-and-run driver

MADISON, Wis. — Officers used several witness descriptions to find a hit-and-run driver Monday evening, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the East Washington Avenue and North Street intersection around 6:20 p.m.

Witnesses said a man was trying to get around stopped traffic at the intersection when he clipped another car. The incident caused his car to rollover, police said.

The driver, later identified as Jordan D. Killerlain, 24, of Sun Prairie, is accused of running away from the scene.

Police used witness description to find him outside an East Johnson Street business. Killerlain tried to run, but was chased down by police, the release said.

He was issued traffic citations and arrested on possible charges of resisting and obstructing and bail jumping.

