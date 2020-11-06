Without citing specific conerns, Vos calls on Assembly elections committee to investigate election

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Without citing specific concerns about Wisconsin’s election, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling on the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections to review how the state’s election was conducted.

In a statement released Friday, Vos mentioned concerns about “mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud,” but claims about “mail-in ballot dumps” in Wisconsin have been completely debunked.

The campaigns and elections committee is chaired by Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison).

Vos said he hopes the committee “investigates the inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots.” Election officials at Milwaukee’s central count counted every vote by the early Wednesday morning.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said Thursday that officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties were present at vote counting sites on election night.

“There were no absentee ballots found in the middle of the night,” Wolfe said. “Lawyers and observers for both political parties were on-site and involved the entire time.”

Misinformation about Wisconsin’s election results and process has spread on social media since Election Day. The state’s top election officials have said that Wisconsin’s election was “conducted according to law and in the open.”

News 3 Now has reached out to Vos’ and Tusler’s offices, but they did not immediately respond to a request to clarify what concerns they are talking about.

