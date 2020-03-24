With schools shut down, Brodhead principal reads to elementary students through social media

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ronald R. Albrecht Elementary Facebook page

BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Brodhead principal has found an entertaining way to teach and engage with elementary students as schools statewide are shut down.

David Novy is using the Ronald R. Albrecht Elementary School’s Facebook page to read books to students each morning.

“Hopefully you got up, brushed your teeth and got ready to start your day,” Novy said at the start of his Facebook Live on Tuesday.

Novy read The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog! and How I Became a Pirate while dressed as a book-toting buccaneer.

