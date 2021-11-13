With Mellusi gone, Allen steps up as Badgers stomp Northwestern

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Badgers extended their winning streak Saturday against Northwestern, beating the Wildcats 35-7.

Heading into the game, the team received news that star running back Chez Mellusi would be out for the rest of the season.

RELATED: Badgers running back Chez Mellusi out for season with leg injury

Mellusi’s absence gave freshman Braelon Allen a chance to play a bigger role, a chance that he took full advantage of.

Allen ran for 173 yards on 25 carries. He also scored 3 touchdowns.

Badger quarterback Graham Mertz also put in a strong shift.

The Kansas native threw for 212 yards with 2 touchdowns, going 18 for 23.

While Allen and Mellusi’s touchdowns will go down as game-winners, it was the Badger defense who arguably stole the show.

The Wildcats were held to less than 100 yards in the first half and ended the game with 190.

The Badgers also forced 4 turnovers, all interceptions.

Wisconsin moves to 7-3 with the win and will earn sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West if Minnesota loses to Iowa.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.