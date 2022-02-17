With mask mandate ending, health officials urge getting kids vaccinated for COVID-19

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County’s mask mandate gets closer to expiring and many area school districts are making their own decisions on mask policies, health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best bet for parents hoping to protect their kids.

However, UW Health says it has seen a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations being scheduled for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. When the Pfizer vaccine first got emergency authorization for that age group, UW Health says it was giving out 850 doses in one week. Now, that number has dropped to 81 appointments scheduled for this week.

More than half of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 in Dane County — 55% — have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but the Department of Health Services that number is much lower statewide, with only 26% of kids in that age group receiving their first dose.

﻿

Dr. Jim Conway of UW Health says some parents may still be reluctant to have their kids vaccinated.

“We have to remind parents that this vaccine is thoroughly tested, safe and effective for kids this age,” he said. “It’s understandable that some parents might have been feeling very cautious initially, but with the real-world evidence mounting that the omicron variant and the BA.2 subvariant are continuing to spread, these still-vulnerable patients should be vaccinated.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is still easily available for anyone over the age of 5. You can find a place to get vaccinated near you on the Department of Health Services’ website.

