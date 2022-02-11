With March 1 expiration date approaching, Dane County residents weigh in on current mask mandate

by Brad Hamilton

MADISON, Wis. — Wait and see. That’s about all Dane County health leaders have said this week about another potential mask mandate extension.

On Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane County spokesperson Morgan Finke said decisions about whether to consider a mandate extension are made closer to its expiration. The current mandate is set to end March 1.

News 3 Now spoke with 37 people from Dane County Friday — some on-camera but most off — to gauge public opinion on whether the mandate should be extended.

Nineteen were in favor of seeing the mandate expire, while 18 wanted another mandate extension, which would be the seventh extension since masks returned in mid-August.

Dane County resident Megan Kelly was one of those who feel the mandate should continue, saying masking up the least people can do to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“I would appreciate it being extended until we get through the school year. I have a first-grader in school full time; he wears a mask. I think it would keep our whole family healthier if we wear a mask through the end of the school year,” she said.

Abby Wenn agreed.

“I just think why not, you know? It’s not doing much, it’s just a mask. If it’s helping save peoples’ lives, why not?” she said.

William Turner-Buckingham, though, is ready for it to end.

“Dude, vote against it, I’m about sick of it,” he said.

Health officials said this week they don’t have an answer yet. UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof told News 3 Now that’s understandable but added cases are definitely headed in the right direction to ditch the masks soon.

Cases dropped among all age groups in Dane County over the past month, according to PHMDC data.

“You know, I think we will let data drive that decision, just like we did with other decisions during the pandemic,” he said.

COVID-19 disease activity is still listed as critically high in Dane County as of Friday, according to the state’s Department of Health Services, but 16 counties fell out of the critically high category to the very high category on Thursday.

