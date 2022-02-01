With FDA-approved Moderna shot, DHS urges vaccination

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine earned FDA approval Monday, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging everyone to get vaccinated.

The vaccine, approved for use in people 18 years and older, will now be marketed as Spikevax.

Moderna’s shot is now the second one to gain full approval by the FDA. Pfizer’s vaccine was approved last August.

“These approvals are further confirmation that these vaccines are effective and safe,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said Tuesday. “We urge those folks that have waited to get vaccinated to do so now.”

According to the DHS COVID-19 Dashboard, over 3.6 million Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, and over 3.4 million have completed a vaccine series.

