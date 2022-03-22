With COVID-19 cases declining, minor uptick in wastewater data could paint misleading picture, microbiologist says

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Experts with Wisconsin’s State Laboratory of Hygiene say the prevalence of COVID-19 in some Wisconsin communities has dropped so low that even a minor uptick in the virus’ presence can cause measurements to appear more worrying than they actually are.

The COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program, which has been operational for roughly two years, relies on wastewater samples to measure the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — within communities throughout the state.

Data on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ wastewater surveillance dashboard, which was updated Tuesday, now indicates Madison is one of three municipalities currently experiencing a “major increase” in the virus’ concentration.

But Adelaide Roguet, an environmental microbiologist with the state hygiene lab, said that’s not necessarily proof that cases will increase in the coming weeks.

“Sometimes we could detect a little bit, but for statistical analysis, a little bit is still a lot compared to zero,” Roguet said. “So [the] reason, why some were flagged as ‘major increase’, is like that.”

Roguet added that the dashboard’s COVID-19 case trajectory data paints a better picture of the overall change within a community. When COVID-19 cases dropped following the Omicron variant’s rapid spread, so did the amount of viral material in local wastewater treatment plants.

The trajectory data, which is based on the four most recent concentration data points, takes into consideration the variations in virus levels over a larger timespan than the concentration data. Roguet added that the case trajectory data is more reliable as a long-term predictor of case counts because it accounts for any one-off anomalies or sample issues that might indicate a spike in the virus’ prevalence.

