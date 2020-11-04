Madison city clerk says counting ballots is going well so far, election results may not take too long

MADISON, Wis. — With five hours to go until polls close on Tuesday in Wisconsin, Madalyn O’Neill spoke with the Madison City Clerk about how counting absentee ballots is going so far.

She said that processing the more than 100,000 absentee ballots is well so far. Each individual polling place will process between a few hundred to up to nearly 4,000 ballots, with the goal of finishing processing them around when polls close at 8 p.m.

“We want the voters to be able to see what is happening with these absentee ballots, so if you do walk into your polling place while they’re processing absentees, you’re going to see that the officials continue to process the absentees,” City of Madison clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said. “We’re just trying to be transparent about what’s happening.”

As of around 12:20 p.m., 33.48% of absentee ballots have been processed and 31.86% of registered voters turning out so far. The clerk says comparing voter turnout this year to past years is difficult because of the unprecedented amount of absentee ballots this year.

The city clerk said she thinks we won’t have to wait too long after polls close for Wisconsin’s election results.

