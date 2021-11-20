WisDOT reopens WIS 11 in Grant County after resurfacing

by Kyle Jones

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. – Wisconsin State Highway 11 is back open in Grant County.

WisDOT announced Friday that the resurfacing of the road was complete.

UPDATE: WIS 11 In Grant County is open. Safe travels! https://t.co/6cmfAJf0dt — WisDOT Southwest Region (@WisDOTsouthwest) November 19, 2021

Crews began work on the stretch of road between US 151 and Hazel Green earlier this year.

At the time, the pavement was cracking and deteriorating.

Workers milled the existing surface and replaced it with new asphaltic pavement.

Now, the road is ready to go.

