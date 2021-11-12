WisDOT holds public meeting on proposed updates to US 51 south of Madison

by Logan Reigstad

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Members of the public were able to get a look at a major upcoming road construction project in Dane County on Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation hosted a public information meeting Thursday evening on the redevelopment of U.S. Highway 51 from Interstate 39/90 east of Stoughton to the Madison Beltline.

The U.S. 51 Corridor Project is now transitioning into the design phase after a study wrapped up in August.

“It’s much easier when we have public feedback to tell us and guide us to our design and what we’re looking for,” WisDOT project manager David Schmidt said. “We don’t want to build something that people aren’t in favor of. We want to build something that helps us going forward.”

Another informational meeting is scheduled for next Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center.

Construction along the corridor is scheduled for 2024 to 2029 but could be completed sooner depending on funding. The project is set to include a reconstruction of the road from the interstate to Larson Beach Road in McFarland as well as a passing lane east of Stoughton and pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure improvements.

More details about the project are available on the DOT’s website.

