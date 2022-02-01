WisDOT expands winter road condition map to more highways, adds more frequent updates

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The next time a major winter storm hits Wisconsin, drivers will be able to see more information about road conditions across the state.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an update to the 511 Wisconsin traffic map that shows data about current conditions on major roads. The update expands the number of roads covered, and conditions will also be updated more frequently using technology from state and county highway departments, according to a news release.

Previously, 3,700 miles of roads had conditions updated with field observations every few hours; now, more than 14,000 miles of road will see conditions updated at least twice every hour, WisDOT said.

“Safety is core to our mission,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the release. “We’re proud to find new ways to leverage technology to improve service and give the public a more clear and accurate idea of how to prepare for the drive ahead.”

To view the map, click here.

