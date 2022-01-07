WisDOT: Left lane of WB Beltline closed at Monona Drive due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

MONONA, Wis. — The left lane of the westbound Beltline is closed at Monona Drive Friday afternoon due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 2:40 p.m.

WisDOT expects the lanes to be closed for approximately one hour.

Further details were not immediately available.

