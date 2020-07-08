Wisconsin’s Wrigley Field game against Northwestern postponed; likely to be played in Evanston

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport 1988: The Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 6-4 in their first official night game at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO — Wisconsin’s football game at Northwestern this November will no longer be played at Wrigley Field.

According to a release from Northwestern athletics and the Chicago Cubs, the decision was made after “close consultation with the Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference, and in consideration of the myriad challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

The game between the Badgers and Wildcats is still scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020, likely at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Anyone who purchased tickets to the game will be contacted by the Northwestern Ticket Office once there is more clarity on the 2020 schedule.

