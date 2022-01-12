Wisconsin’s weekend series vs. St. Thomas called off
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s series against St. Thomas has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Tommies program.
Both programs will try to look at rescheduling the series.
#Badgers weekend series against St. Thomas is off due to COVID-19 within Tommies program pic.twitter.com/V13Ylu1hMK
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 12, 2022
UP NEXT:
#1 Wisconsin travels to #4 Minnesota for the Border Battle series on January 21st and 22nd.
