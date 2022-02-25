Wisconsin’s tie to Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden’s reported pick for the U.S. Supreme Court has a tie to Wisconsin — and an unlikely supporter.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband has a twin brother who is married to the sister-in-law of Former Speaker of the House and U.S. Representative Paul Ryan of Janesville.

Ryan has long been a supporter, despite their differing viewpoints on a number of subjects. When Brown Jackson was nominated to a spot on the federal court by former President Barack Obama in 2012, Ryan testified on her behalf at her confirmation hearing, urging fellow Republicans to confirm the nomination while speaking highly of her qualifications.

Now Ryan is again showing his support for a member of his extended family, tweeting Friday morning that he and his wife are “incredibly happy” to hear the news of her nomination to the nation’s highest court.

Janna and I are incredibly happy for Ketanji and her entire family. Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji's intellect, for her character, and for her integrity, is unequivocal. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 25, 2022

Ryan’s comments echo his testimony at her 2012 federal confirmation hearing, when he was running for Vice President at the time.

The Biden administration has yet to officially announce the nomination.

