Wisconsin’s Tibetan community prays for Ukrainian people amid Russian invasion

OREGON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Tibetan community on Thursday hosted a prayer service for the people of Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of its eastern European neighbor stretches into a second week.

Thursday morning’s event, which also coincides with the Lunar New Year celebration, was designed to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. It drew hundreds of people to the Deer Park Buddhist Center in Oregon.

“War is outdated,” Tashie Dorjee, the president of the Wisconsin Tibet Association, said. “We had a lot of wars last century, so we are hoping for a better century.”

One million people have fled the country since the invasion began, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

