Wisconsin’s series with Ohio State rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger men’s hockey team will get to drop the puck against the Buckeyes after all.

Game ON!!! We’re playing @OhioStateMHKY Saturday and Sunday at the Kohl Center Saturday at 6 p.m. (Saturday tix)

With guidance from the Big Ten conference, Wisconsin’s series against Ohio State will be played on Saturday and Sunday at the Kohl Center. The reschedule news comes a day after it was announced that the series was postponed.

Saturday’s game will start at 6:00 p.m. and be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, while Sunday’s contest will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will be shown on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Tickets and parking originally purchased for Friday will be honored on Sunday. Tickets and parking purchased for Saturday will still be valid for Saturday.

