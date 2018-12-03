Wisconsin’s Nelson breaks record for the fastest 100 yard women’s backstroke

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson broke the record for the fastest 100 yard backstroke ever.

Nelson, a Verona native, added a new American, NCAA and U.S. Open record with a time of 49.67 while competing at the Texas Invite on Nov. 30.

Capturing greatness �

ICYMI: Beata Nelson’s 100 back (49.67) is the fastest ALL-TIME! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/JzFFWh02Y1

— Wisconsin Swimming & Diving (@BadgerSwimDive) December 1, 2018

Nelson finished 2nd in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 back and 6th in the 200 IM last year at the NCAA Championships, according to the UW Badgers Women’s Swimming and Diving website.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments