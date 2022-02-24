Wisconsin’s national lawmakers speak out against Russia invasion of Ukraine

by Jaymes Langrehr

Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a news conference about the southern border of the U.S., Wednesday, Feb., 2, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

MADISON, Wis. — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is underway, Wisconsin’s elected leaders on both sides of the aisle are speaking out against it.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson issued a statement early Thursday morning, calling the events unfolding in Ukraine “tragedies.”

There is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding – Putin and his cronies. Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom loving people in this moment of extreme peril. pic.twitter.com/LWevHQf7v1 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 24, 2022

“Ultimately, there is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding – Vladimir Putin and his cronies. They have stolen wealth from the Russian people, destabilized and done great harm to their European neighbors, and now they’ve crossed another line that will yield untold horrors,” Johnson’s statement said. “Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom loving people in this moment of extreme peril.”

Johnson’s counterpart in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tammy Baldwin, called for tougher sanctions on Russia as a result of the attack.

“Putin has violated international law, invading a sovereign and democratic nation that wants peace and independence. Putin’s aggression has been met with sanctions, and his violent attack against Ukraine should be met with stronger sanctions, including a full set of punishing financial, technology, and military sanctions,” Sen. Baldwin said. “I stand with the Ukrainian people and I believe we need to continue standing strong with our European allies and NATO by providing them the support they need to hold Putin accountable for the largest invasion of Europe since World War II.”

U.S. Representative Bryan Steil of Janesville tweeted out a statement Thursday morning, calling the attack “unprovoked and unjust” and saying it “must be condemned and met with severe consequences.”

U.S. Representative Gwen Moore, a Democrat from Milwaukee, also condemned the invasion.

“My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine,” Rep. Moore said. “The United States and its partners and allies must remain unified as they consider options for responding to Russia’s dangerous escalation and for providing support to the people of Ukraine and those displaced from their homeland.”

Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “KGB thug who understands no language except force.”

“He has brought war to Europe because he believes he will secure a quick and decisive victory,” Rep. Gallagher said in a statement. “Our task is to ensure that he is disappointed, by aiding the Ukrainians who are taking up arms to defend their homeland and imposing economic costs now, not after the inevitable humanitarian disaster.”

President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with other world leaders on Thursday morning about the crisis in Ukraine before addressing the American people. Biden has promised new sanctions to punish Russia for what he called an “unprovoked and unjustified attack.”

