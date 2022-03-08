Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis named Big Ten Player of the Year, Greg Gard named Coach of the Year

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin basketball’s best year since 2015 is culminating with some of the Big Ten’s biggest honors, as guard Johnny Davis has been named the conference’s Player of the Year, while head coach Greg Gard is once again being named Coach of the Year.

Davis, a sophomore from La Crosse, Wis., led the Badgers with 20 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game, while finishing second on the team in assists with 2.2 per game. Davis was also a unanimous All-Big Ten selection.

Iowa’s Keegan Murray finished second in the Player of the Year voting, joining Davis as a unanimous all-conference pick.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn also received first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Fellow Badger Brad Davison was also named third-team All-Big Ten in his senior season, capping off a memorable career in Madison, while Tyler Wahl received honorable mention.

Gard, meanwhile, is receiving his second Big Ten Coach of the Year award in three seasons, after also earning the honor in 2020. Gard is also in the running for national coach of the year honors after leading Wisconsin to a regular-season Big Ten championship after the Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the conference in preseason polls.

Davis was injured in Wisconsin’s regular-season finale on Sunday, but the team hopes he will be ready to play in time for their first game in the Big Ten tournament this Friday.

