Wisconsin’s game vs. Morgan State called off, Badgers looking for new opponent

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Morgan State has been called off due to COVID-19 complications within the Bears’ program.

UW is currently looking for a new opponent to play on Thursday. The Badgers and Bears were schedule to tip at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23rd.

