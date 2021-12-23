Wisconsin’s game against Eastern Illinois called off due to positive COVID-19 tests in Badgers program

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s basketball team won’t play their game against Eastern Illinois on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues.

The Badgers said Wednesday night multiple positive COVID-19 tests were found within their program.

Thursday’s game vs. Eastern Illinois has been called off due to COVID protocols on the Badger team. Wisconsin returns to action on Dec. 30. pic.twitter.com/U7u3gnG5qe — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) December 23, 2021

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest shakeup to what was supposed to be a doubleheader for the Badgers men’s and women’s teams in Madison. The men had been set to take on the Morgan State Bears, but on Monday that team pulled out due to COVID-19 complications.

The men are now set to take on the George Mason Patriots at the Kohl Center at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The womens’ next game is scheduled against Purdue on December 30.

